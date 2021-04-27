Breaking: Former Sinn Féin councillor charged with Regency Hotel murder

A former Sinn Féin councillor has been charged at the Special Criminal Court with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Mr Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Swords, Co Dublin, in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.

Jonathan Dowdall: Charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to common law, at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, north Dublin, on February 5, 2016.

Jonathan Dowdall, 43, a former north inner-city councillor, with an address at Navan Rd, Cabra, Dublin 9, appeared at the brief hearing this morning when the registrar read the single charge to him.

Mr Dowdall appeared in the court after meeting with detectives in the body of the court this morning where he was charged with the murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Mr Dowdall in custody to June 14 for service of the book of evidence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, is already before the court alongside two co-accused charged with involvement in the murder.

Patrick Dowdall, aged 64, with an address at Navan Rd, Cabra, Dublin 7, is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 4, 2016.

Co-accused Paul Murphy, aged 59, is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on February 15, 2016.

He is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.

Finally, Jason Bonney, aged 50, of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on February 5, 2016.