'Wait to resume inter-county travel after primary schools close,' says UCC expert

A leading health expert Professor Liam Fanning has cautioned that it would be better to wait until primary schools close for the summer holidays before inter-county travel restrictions are lifted.

Immunovirology expert at University College Cork, Prof Fanning said that once the primary schools close at the end of June then inter-county travel could be considered, but that any counties that continued to have higher levels of Covid cases should be excluded.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee’s (Niac) decision to approve the use of the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for the over-50s was welcome news, he added, but he expressed concern about the language used which he feared would “feed into the negative thought processes” of those who were hesitant to be vaccinated.

Given the (low) risk profile of the vaccines, he felt that the age bands could be widened. There were many daily activities that put people at much higher risk, he said.

Niac were being “a little bit too cautious,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

However, he felt that the decision to approve the vaccines for those with challenging lifestyles was laudable.

On RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Ray Walley of the Irish College of General Practioner’s Covid committee, also welcomed the decision on Johnson & Johnson because of its easy storage and portability which meant GPs could take it to patients in the community.

Dr Walley pointed out that there had been 30 changes with regard to vaccine roll out for a variety of reasons, but that the country was now in a better position than it had been six to eight weeks ago.

Ireland had done remarkably well in terms of coping with Covid, he said. While the downward number had stalled of late, this was to be expected given how highly infectious the B117 variant was.

Dr Walley said that GPs in North Dublin had noticed a spike in patients requiring Covid tests in recent days and this would be reflected in the number of cases in the coming days.

“We’ve got to continue to look at what is happening around us.” It was appropriate to be cautiously optimistic, but we should also remain vigilant, he said.

Vaccine immunologist Dr Ann Moore of UCC also welcomed the Johnson & Johnson decision, even with the age limitations.

She said that by the time the over-50 cohort has been vaccinated there will be a better understanding of the side effects and the vaccine could be rolled out to younger people as well.