Stardust survivors and families  victims of 'systemic abuse' by the State

The survivors and families of the Stardust disaster are victims of "systemic abuse" by the State over legal aid funding, the Seanad has heard.

The inquest into the fire disaster has been stalled after it emerged some of the families did not qualify for legal aid, and without a change in regulation by the Justice Minister, these families' legal teams cannot commence work on their behalf.

Families have reported being asked what car they drive and for payslips when being financially assessed – causing stress and trauma for those involved.

Speaking in the Seanad, Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan said "the public are 100% behind the families on this issue" and demanded a timeframe for when the inquest will begin.

The families are in despair. They have waited 40 years for justice, do you honestly think that that's an appropriate way to treat the families after 40 years of waiting?"

"The department was repeatedly warned that the legal aid route was the wrong route to go down in an inquest of this significance. It required a special purpose vehicle to ensure that no family would be denied access to justice and to ensure the inquest would be human rights compliant.

Representatives from the Stardust Justice Campaign outside Leinster House: Families have reported being asked what car they drive and for payslips when being financially assessed – causing stress and trauma for those involved. Picture: Aoife Moore

Ms Boylan said the Department of Justice "insisted on ploughing ahead with the legal aid route, and now here we are in the situation we're in, means-testing families, and causing them huge hurt, and running the risk of causing division among the families."

Minister of State Frank Feighan, appearing on behalf of the Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the department "is investigating the position and engaging with the Attorney General's office to explore possible mechanisms to provide for legal aid for the very small number of families who do not meet the financial eligibility requirements."

"Since the intention is to provide the maximum support possible to the families, it is necessary to consider how to make this possible, which will require a new arrangement be put in place such as new regulations."

Mr Feighan said the issue would be resolved "shortly".

Solicitor for 42 of the families, Darragh Mackin, from Phoenix Law in Belfast, has yet to hear from the Justice Minister on the issue, despite repeated attempts at correspondence.

Representatives from the Stardust Justice Campaign protested outside Leinster House on Monday morning as Ms Boylan spoke in the Seanad on their behalf.

Antoniette Keegan, who survived the fire but lost her two younger sisters Mary and Martina, says time is running out for the parents of children who died in the blaze and many will not be around to see the completion of the inquest.

"We've been dragged through the mill here," Ms Keegan said.

"Every other legal team has been paid, and we're left.

The €8.2m allocated from the budget for the inquest is being wasted at the moment because rent is being paid for the RDS and all the families are going through undue stress over the delay.

"We're being discriminated against. We're victims here, we're looking like the criminals, where everyone else has been paid their legal fees.

"We're just being left in a limbo situation, enough is enough.

"The families should top of the list and we're left like beggars."

The popular nightclub in Artane, Dublin, was destroyed in a blaze on Valentine’s Day in 1981 in what is considered the worst fire disaster in the history of the State.

Despite findings of safety breaches, there were no prosecutions over the incident.

A new inquest was granted in September 2019.