Man in his 30s dies in single-vehicle collision in Galway

A man in his 30s has died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall.

The incident happened in Carna village, Galway, on Monday morning at around 7am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner was notified and his body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The road through Carna village has been closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling through Carna between 6.30am and 7.30am this morning and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardai.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.