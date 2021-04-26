Q&A: What can I do with today’s new lifted restrictions?

If you’re an avid sports fan or enjoy a walk in the park, it’s good news as today’s easing of restrictions will see the return of many outdoor sports facilities and attractions.

While there may not be a whole lot reopening today, the Government will be examining other sectors such as retail, hairdressers, religious services and adult sports' training in the coming days.

The Cabinet is due to meet on April 30 where a formal announcement will be made and hopefully a roadmap to recovery will be revealed.

What’s reopening?

Outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses and tennis courts are now able to reopen, along with non-contact outdoor training for underage sports, though these are limited to pods of 15.

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, pet farms, and heritage sites will also reopen across the country today. This does not include outdoor activity centres or amusement parks.

Can I head to the zoo today?

If there is a zoo or petting farm within your county (or 20km if you’re crossing county borders), then you can.

Cork’s Fota Wildlife Park will reopen today, where new visiting protocols will mean no indoor areas are open to the public and the layout is organised as a one-way directional walking route.

Dublin Zoo has opened its door to the public this morning but there will be restrictions in place.

Tickets can no longer be purchased at the gate, it will reopen at a reduced capacity and there will be a number of strict health and safety protocols in place.

Touchless hand sanitising stations will be dotted around the park and signage reinforcing physical distancing, hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing etiquette will be seen along the trail.

Even Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be making an appearance at Dublin Zoo today to celebrate the reopening of outdoor attractions.

Have there been any changes to group gathering numbers?

Household visits remain restricted and the number of people allowed to attend weddings still stands at a maximum of six attendees.

However, the number of people who can attend a funeral has increased from 10 to 25, which has been much sought after by people in Ireland.