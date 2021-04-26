Q&A: What can I do with today’s new lifted restrictions?

Today sees restrictions lightly lift before further easing will be announced later this week
Q&A: What can I do with today’s new lifted restrictions?

Rothschild giraffe in the sunshine at Fota Wildlife Park. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 09:17
Caitlín Griffin

If you’re an avid sports fan or enjoy a walk in the park, it’s good news as today’s easing of restrictions will see the return of many outdoor sports facilities and attractions.

While there may not be a whole lot reopening today, the Government will be examining other sectors such as retail, hairdressers, religious services and adult sports' training in the coming days.

The Cabinet is due to meet on April 30 where a formal announcement will be made and hopefully a roadmap to recovery will be revealed.

What’s reopening?

Outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses and tennis courts are now able to reopen, along with non-contact outdoor training for underage sports, though these are limited to pods of 15.

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, pet farms, and heritage sites will also reopen across the country today. This does not include outdoor activity centres or amusement parks.

Can I head to the zoo today?

If there is a zoo or petting farm within your county (or 20km if you’re crossing county borders), then you can.

Cork’s Fota Wildlife Park will reopen today, where new visiting protocols will mean no indoor areas are open to the public and the layout is organised as a one-way directional walking route.

Dublin Zoo has opened its door to the public this morning but there will be restrictions in place.

Tickets can no longer be purchased at the gate, it will reopen at a reduced capacity and there will be a number of strict health and safety protocols in place.

Touchless hand sanitising stations will be dotted around the park and signage reinforcing physical distancing, hand hygiene, coughing/sneezing etiquette will be seen along the trail.

Even Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be making an appearance at Dublin Zoo today to celebrate the reopening of outdoor attractions.

Have there been any changes to group gathering numbers?

Household visits remain restricted and the number of people allowed to attend weddings still stands at a maximum of six attendees.

However, the number of people who can attend a funeral has increased from 10 to 25, which has been much sought after by people in Ireland.

Read More

Martin: Outdoor activity to be the key theme this summer 

More in this section

Church abuse Stormont urged to set up redress scheme for mother and baby home survivors
Northern Ireland unrest Boris Johnson urged to ‘step up’ for Northern Ireland
Garda stock Gardaí renew witness appeal after man dies in Galway collision 
CC COVID SCENES

Cabinet to discuss full reopening plans on Thursday

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices