Woman arrested by detectives investigating Co Derry death

A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a woman in Co Derry.
A woman has been arrested (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 25 Apr, 2021 - 21:57
Rebecca Black, PA

A woman has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a woman in Co Derry.

Ludmila Poletelova, 61, was found dead at her home in Limavady on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Saturday they had launched a murder inquiry, describing her death as violent.

Detectives from PSNI’s major investigation team arrested a 45-year-old woman on Sunday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said Ms Poletelova suffered a violent death.

“The woman, aged 45, was arrested in the Limavady area, on suspicion of murder, and has been taken into custody for questioning,” he said.

“Meanwhile, our detectives are currently conducting searches at two properties in the Limavady area as part of our investigation.

“Ludmila suffered a violent death which no-one deserves and we owe it to her, and her friends and family, to catch the person responsible and to bring them before the courts.

“Whilst we are making progress with our investigation I would continue to appeal to anyone with any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, to bring that information to us.

“You can contact us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1073 of 23/4/21.

“You can also make a report online, using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

