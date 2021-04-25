One million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland

One million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said that he was informed of the milestone by the HSE this evening.

He praised the work of frontline workers across Ireland.

“Just been informed by [the HSE] that we’ve reached 1 million first doses of the #CovidVaccine,” Mr Martin stated on Twitter.

Just been informed by @HSELive that we’ve reached 1 Million first doses of the #CovidVaccine



Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 25, 2021

“Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country.”

As of April 23, the Department of Health confirmed that 1,359,921 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that it has been a “strong week” for the vaccination programme with more than 170,000 doses administered.

Strong week for the vaccination programme. Over 170,000 vaccinations done. Two days well over 40K. Over 220k aged 62 to 69 registered & over 90K appointments made for them. 134K medically vulnerable had a D1. 95% of >70s had a D1 & 214K a D2. More supplies helping. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) April 25, 2021

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team stated that there has been one additional death related to the virus confirmed today.

Nphet also confirmed that there has been a further 429 cases of the virus in Ireland.