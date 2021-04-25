One million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland

The Taoiseach praised the "great work" done by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country.
A nurse holds a bottle of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. File picture

One million first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheál Martin said that he was informed of the milestone by the HSE this evening.

He praised the work of frontline workers across Ireland.

“Just been informed by [the HSE] that we’ve reached 1 million first doses of the #CovidVaccine,” Mr Martin stated on Twitter.

 

“Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country.”

As of April 23, the Department of Health confirmed that 1,359,921 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

HSE chief Paul Reid said that it has been a “strong week” for the vaccination programme with more than 170,000 doses administered.

It comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team stated that there has been one additional death related to the virus confirmed today.

Nphet also confirmed that there has been a further 429 cases of the virus in Ireland.

