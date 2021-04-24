Man, 30s, dies following collision between motorcycle and car

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward
Man, 30s, dies following collision between motorcycle and car

generic stock garda jacket generic stock gardai garda check point, road stop squad car police car garda car garda crest garda shield armed guard armed gardai garda helicopter

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 22:49

A man in his 30s has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The collision occurred at around 8pm this evening on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm this evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Thousands of acres burning as battle to extinguish Killarney National Park blaze continues

More in this section

Garda stock Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Cavan collision
Mourne Mountains fire fighting operation to continue into third day Mourne Mountains fire fighting operation to continue into third day
Police Stock Murder probe launched over death of woman in Limavady
Man, 30s, dies following collision between motorcycle and car

Crowd dispersed in Salthill as public urged not to meet in large groups

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices