Man, 30s, dies following collision between motorcycle and car

A man in his 30s has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Galway.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The collision occurred at around 8pm this evening on the R336 between Inverin and Spiddal.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed from the scene to Galway University Hospital, where a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman in their 20s, were taken to Galway University Hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical exam by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Any road users who were travelling on the R336, between Inverin and Spiddal, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm this evening, who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.