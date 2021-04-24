Hospitalisations from Covid-19 fall to lowest level since October

Some 162 patients are currently being treated for the disease in hospital
Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 20:21
Steve Neville

The number of patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals has reached its lowest level since October last year.

October 8 was the last time the figure was lower when there were 159 Covid patients in hospital.

There are 46 patients in ICUs around the country, a lower figure than at any point in 2021 so far.

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE has praised the public for their efforts.

He said that the vaccination programme and support for public health measures “continue to show great benefits”.

Mr Reid added: “Important that we continue this dual approach and we can all soon get back to much of what we value.” 

Earlier today, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) confirmed that there have been five further deaths related to Covid-19 and 461 more cases of the virus in Ireland.

Nphet confirmed that as of April 22, there have been 1,317,165 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

934,980 people have received their first dose 382,185 people have got their second jab.

Meanwhile, US health officials have lifted the suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid jab.

Scientific advisers decided the benefits of the vaccine – developed by J&J subsidiary Janssen – outweigh the rare risk of adverse side effects.

The decision echos that of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which came to the same conclusion last week.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee met to discuss the rollout of the J&J vaccine last week. A decision is expected in the coming days. 

