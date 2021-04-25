Medics 'showed signs of PTSD' in early months of Covid

At least one in seven medics working in paediatric and adult critical care wards were already at risk of post-traumatic stress disorder by the start of last summer, following the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, research has found.

It also found many medics were experiencing moral distress and a sense of worry over their altered roles, with one staff nurse commenting: “I have never been so stressed in my life…I was given a patient on a ventilator and dialysis. I was so scared I would cause harm to this patient.”

The research study, entitled Psychological impact of Covid-19 on staff working in paediatric and adult critical care, was carried out by medics in Tallaght, Crumlin, and St James's Hospitals, as well as the UCD School of Nursing and others.

Published in the British Journal of Anaesthesia, it sought the views of 408 participants, 269 of whom responded and 17.4% of whom were doctors, 66.9% of whom were nurses, and 15.7% other professionals.

It found that 14% of respondents were at risk of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Moral distress scores were highest in response to the statement ‘working with team members who were not as competent as patient care requires’," it said.

Participants were most commonly stressed about passing coronavirus to family (42.7%), becoming ill with coronavirus (22.1%), and shortages of PPE (21.3%).

According to the study: "Those working in adult ICU were significantly more stressed compared with Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) staff with regards to staff shortages and shortages of equipment.

"Those working in PICU were significantly more stressed compared with adult ICU staff about redeployment and treating patients outside their trained role."

Nurses were significantly more stressed compared with doctors and other professions about staff shortages.

The study found the need to support staff was "paramount" and added: "Numerous work- and non-work-related factors including the busy clinical environment, fears of contracting Covid-19 and passing the infection to family members, limited supplies of PPE, the moral distress associated with patient care for these patients, and the use of maladaptive coping strategies, have placed ICU staff at risk of PTSD."

Follow-up qualitative data highlighted issues with team structure and “negativity in the workplace” and a prevailing concern about lack of resources.

Perceptions of unfairness were a notable source of workplace dissatisfaction and stress.

One nurse said: "Doctors/consultants/physios/dietician/pharmacists all got to avoid coming near patients, but nurses stuck for 13-hour day breathing in the potential virus."

Another nurse raised a concern about unfair clinical allocation: "Same nurses (providing care for) Covid patients every time."

There were also issues over altered roles: "Respondents at management grade also expressed difficulties with their altered roles, with one stating, 'as a manager I find it stressful keeping everyone safe (…) I don’t want staff to say I let them down or put them at risk'."

As for moral distress, one respondent said: “Social distancing and PPE, while completely necessary, I have found to be a barrier to providing compassionate care to parents of critically ill or end of life children.”

Others mentioned a stigma over being seen to seek help.

For more details on the research, see A model for occupational stress amongst paediatric and adult critical care staff during Covid-19 pandemic and Psychological impact of Covid-19 on staff working in paediatric and adult critical care