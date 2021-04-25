Outdoor businesses call to reopen ahead of 'make or break' summer

Outdoor adventure centres and self-contained accommodation facilities are demanding to be allowed to reopen before indoor hospitality.

Ahead of the Government's latest recovery roadmap announcement, four associations have teamed up to submit “safe tourism packages” to the Government for the reopening of outdoor businesses and self-catering accommodation this May.

They feel they are a separate sector to hotels, B&Bs, and other indoor hospitalities.

Having opened for just 13 weeks over the last year, they say this summer is ‘make or break’ in terms of small businesses surviving the season.

Máire Ní Mhurchú of the Irish Self-Catering Federation (ISCF) said: “We are being ignored in reopening talks as we’re considered as the ‘etcetera’ of the hospitality and tourism sector.

There has been no mention of us, and we are the safe ones.

Con Quill, chief executive of the Irish Camping and Caravan Council (ICCC), pointed out that outdoor transmissions are proven to account for very little of the State’s Covid cases.

Official figures show that up until March 24, just 262 cases of the virus had been traced to outdoor activities since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We've made a submission to the Government called 'safe tourism packages' where you could travel to say somewhere like West Cork in your caravan, do an outdoor activity during the day, pick up a takeaway, and come back in your own caravan and you have little or no contact with any person, and families are staying in their own bubble,” Mr Quill said.

Ireland’s Association for Adventure Tourism (IAAT) chief executive Brendan Kenny, says although his association differs from the ICCC and the ISCF, it is important for the Government to understand that they are all in a “strong position” to reopen as safely as possible in early May.

Lobbying

“We have been lobbying constantly to have the Government understand why we are safe and in a position to reopen.

"By their very nature, most outdoor activities are typically non-contact activities and social distancing is implemented in many outdoor activities such as kayaking, horse riding, surfing and hiking.

“We’ve done everything to ensure activities are delivered in a safe, compliant manner with Fáilte Ireland and the HSE, whereby the use of equipment would be sanitised and managed correctly so there are minimal touchpoints, and no up-close interaction with staff and customers,” Mr Kenny said.

The associations have highlighted to the Government in their letter that they will initially be catering to families and couples who will be existing in their own bubbles, similar to last year when the IAAT CEO said there was “no evidence” of different groups mingling.

Steve Conlon of the Irish Boats Rental Association (IBRA) said: "Last year, Fáilte Ireland conducted a study of 433 clients where 88% of them were very pleased with the Covid protocols put in place and felt the companies were looking after their interests.

“This is a high level of satisfaction. For the IBRA, we had over 2,600 departures and arrivals in a 13-week period with no Covid outbreak.

“People would arrive in their own car, timed arrivals would be in place, there is no mixing with other groups, we give instructions on arrival, all of that in a socially distanced manner, and it’s entirely cashless.

“It’s safe, enjoyable, it’s Irish, and it’s a great way to support small businesses in the hospitality sector.

We proved we can do it, we did it last year, and we can do it again.

All businesses in the smaller hospitality sector have said there is a “pent up” demand from Irish consumers to have self-contained staycations this summer, enough to help small tourism businesses financially recover from arguably one of the sectors hardest hit economically by the pandemic.

Ms Ní Mhurchú from the ISCF said: “Demand is there even more so than last year because people feel more confident they will be able to travel to different counties, and most importantly they know it is the safest way to enjoy a holiday this year.

“There is a lot more pressure next year on the domestic market as people will be travelling abroad so we need to make the best of this year," she said. "We need the business. No business can sustain itself in uncertainty."