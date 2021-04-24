NIAC to make Johnson & Johnson decision as US clears Covid vaccine for use

The National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) will make its final decision on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ireland over the coming days.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of the single-shot Covid-19 jab.

Concerns had been raised after blood clotting was reported as a very rare side effect.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is seen as critical for the Government to reach its target of vaccinating 82% of the eligible adult population by June.

Professor of Experimental Immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills has said the risks posed by the vaccine is very low.

"The numbers of the clotting events with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is pretty small," said Professor Mills, "I think its eight cases in 7m doses of vaccine in the US. That is very small.

"What is not a surprise is that the EMA said we should restart using it and I expect the authorities here to follow suit."

The decision comes as the US said it will resume distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after an 11-day pause, despite fears of the potential for extremely rare blood clots.

US scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh the rare risk of adverse side effects.

The government uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot, out of nearly eight million people given the J&J jab.

All were women, most under 50, and three died while seven remain in hospital.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) decided that J&J’s one-and-done vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic – and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings to help younger women decide if they should use that shot or an alternative.

Meanwhile, yesterday was one of the biggest days for the vaccine rollout in Ireland according to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said 41,500 doses of the vaccine were administered and that "vaccines, vaccinations and volunteers are making a real difference".

A quarter of adults have now had their first dose - and one in ten have received both jabs.

It comes as 165,000 AstraZeneca doses are due to arrive here next week, in a delivery that had been postponed until May.