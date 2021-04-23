Covid-19: One further death, 434 new cases confirmed in Ireland

One further death and 434 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by health officials.

The overall Covid-19 death toll in Ireland now stands at 4,867.

The total number of cases confirmed here since the pandemic began is now 245,743.

Of the cases reported this evening:

228 are men;

204 are women;

74% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 31 years old;

217 of the cases are located in Dublin;

30 are in Kildare;

30 are in Cork;

27 are in Limerick;

21 are Donegal;

and the remaining 109 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 8am this morning, 166 people with Covid-19 were hospitalised. 48 patients were in intensive care.

An additional 17 hospitalisations have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus here is now 117.4 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day incidence rate is 61.5 and the five-day moving average is 448.

Validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed case.

The figure of 245,743 total confirmed cases above reflects this.

Vaccines

As of Wednesday, April 21, a total of 1,275,828 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland.

904,774 people (some 23% of the population) have received their first dose, while 371,054 people (almost 10% of the population) have been fully vaccinated.

This weekend, those aged 60-64, including those with health conditions, can begin to register online for their covid-19 vaccine.

People have been asked to register on specific days initially to help the HSE manage demand.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. File Picture

Also this evening, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced an update on the vaccination programme for those who are housebound.

Mr Donnelly said that a dedicated system was now being put in place to ensure all of those awaiting a vaccination at home will be contacted in the coming days.

“I would like to reassure individuals and their families who are still awaiting vaccination, the HSE will make direct contact with them and we will administer the vaccine within a 3-week period,” he said

The Minister said the National Ambulance Service would be doubling its capacity from next week to accelerate the delivery of vaccines.

The completion of the first doses of this programme is expected in May 2021, while the second doses are expected to have been administered by June.

The HSE has said that there are currently a significant number of people who are fully triaged and awaiting their first dose vaccination and that this figure has grown following a number of later referrals.

So far, the HSE has offered over 1,800 appointments to people referred by their GP as part of the programme.

Country at 'trickiest moment' of the pandemic so far

Earlier this afternoon, assistant secretary-general at the Department of Taoiseach Liz Canavan warned that Ireland is now arguably at its "trickiest moment" of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

Ms Canavan said that the country can be “cautiously optimistic” as the country begins to ease Covid-19 public health restrictions, but that people needed to "stay vigilant."

"We need more time to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated and a higher proportion of the broader population is vaccinated," she said.

"We should be able to look forward to further relaxation of restrictions in the coming months but we still have to go easy for the next while.

Next Monday, non-contact outdoor activities like golf and tennis can resume, and outdoor attractions are permitted to reopen.

Ms Canavan urged people to continue to adhere to public health guidelines to avoid "a mis-step".

"The careful and staggered relaxing of restrictions has to be at just the right pace so that we do not get ahead of ourselves so the disease incidence and the protection the vaccine brings are not in balance,” she said.