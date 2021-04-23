One Covid death and 88 new cases as Northern Ireland eases restrictions further

88 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours.

There has been one additional Covid-related death.

There are 64 patients being treated for the virus in hospital in Northern Ireland, with seven of those patients in intensive care.

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has now calculated the total number of deaths from the virus at 2,141.

Since the pandemic began in Northern Ireland, 119,559 cases of COvid-19 have been identified.

There are currently four active outbreaks of the coronavirus in nursing homes in Northern Ireland.

The latest case figures come as close contact personal services like hairdressers returned to trade.

Outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and beauty salons are trading again, while driving lessons are resuming, along with theory and practical tests.

Competitive sport can take place outdoors with numbers not exceeding 100, but spectators will not be allowed.

Stormont Economy Minister Diane Dodds said it is a “good day, and an even better day for the economy”.

Ms Dodds was speaking to the media during a visit to the Natural Hair Company salon in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

“It’s the start of a road back to rebuilding and recovering our economy and a bit of normality,” she said.

“It has been an absolutely torrid year, particularly for our retail, for these close-contact services. The cycle of lockdowns has been really, really devastating.

“We want to see the economy reopen safely, we want to see it reopen sustainably, and we want to move forward.

“Next week is another momentous week, and we will reopen all of retail, reopen hospitality outdoors and reopen self-contained accommodation. It’s a really big step forward,” she said.

-With reporting from Press Association