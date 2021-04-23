Hairdressers and outdoor visitor attractions reopen in Northern Ireland

Outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and salons will reopen, while driving lessons will resume along with theory and practical tests.
Hairdressers and outdoor visitor attractions reopen in Northern Ireland

Hairdressers and salons will reopen as part of the latest measure to ease coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 07:20
James Ward, PA

Northern Ireland will take another step towards exiting lockdown with the further easing of restrictions on Friday.

Outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and salons will reopen, while driving lessons will resume along with theory and practical tests.

Competitive sport will be allowed outdoors with numbers not exceeding 100. Spectators will not be allowed.

The First Minister of Northern Ireland has said the exit from lockdown will move faster if possible.

Speaking on Thursday, Arlene Foster said the Executive will “keep looking to see if we can move faster”.

Further restrictions are to be lifted next week, when pubs and restaurants can serve customers in outdoors settings, in groups of six, from no more than two households.

All non-essential retail will return, and takeaways and off-licences will have curfews lifted.

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, will be allowed to operate.

Gyms and swimming pools will reopen for individual activities.

The limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens will increase to 15 people from no more than three households.

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather in homes and indoor attractions can reopen.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues, after appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.

Read More

Over €2.5m spent on setting up CervicalCheck tribunal — and just three claims lodged

More in this section

Bloody Sunday prosecutions Bloody Sunday families to challenge decision against ex-soldier prosecutions
Irish Covid-19 indicators 'stable or declining slowly' - Nphet Irish Covid-19 indicators 'stable or declining slowly' - Nphet
Over €2.5m spent on setting up CervicalCheck tribunal — and just three claims lodged Over €2.5m spent on setting up CervicalCheck tribunal — and just three claims lodged
coronavirusplace: northern ireland
Little boy standing behind the window in sad mood. Sad Teenager looking in the Window and closing his ears with hands. Unhappy c

Homeless children presenting at hospital in increasing rates

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices