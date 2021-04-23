Hairdressers and outdoor visitor attractions reopen in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland will take another step towards exiting lockdown with the further easing of restrictions on Friday.

Outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and salons will reopen, while driving lessons will resume along with theory and practical tests.

Competitive sport will be allowed outdoors with numbers not exceeding 100. Spectators will not be allowed.

The First Minister of Northern Ireland has said the exit from lockdown will move faster if possible.

Speaking on Thursday, Arlene Foster said the Executive will “keep looking to see if we can move faster”.

Further restrictions are to be lifted next week, when pubs and restaurants can serve customers in outdoors settings, in groups of six, from no more than two households.

All non-essential retail will return, and takeaways and off-licences will have curfews lifted.

Self-contained tourist accommodation, such as caravans and rented holiday homes, will be allowed to operate.

Gyms and swimming pools will reopen for individual activities.

The limit on outdoor gatherings in domestic gardens will increase to 15 people from no more than three households.

More restrictions are set to be lifted on May 24, although these are subject to review.

From that date, pubs and restaurants can operate indoors, people will be allowed to gather in homes and indoor attractions can reopen.

Other tourist accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs can also reopen.

Wedding receptions and post-burial events can take place in indoor hospitality venues, after appropriate risk assessments are undertaken.