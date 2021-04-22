Progress enables us 'to be ambitious' in easing restrictions, says Holohan

Health chiefs have hailed Ireland's steady progress in tackling Covid-19 and claimed the country is moving through the response to the disease in a way that might enable us “to be ambitious” when easing restrictions in the coming months.

Speaking in his first public appearance since the death of his wife Dr Emer Feely in February, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said as the proportion of the population who is vaccinated increases, additional freedoms will be given which are “commensurate” with the associated risk.

“I think this gives us hope and confidence that we can move through an easing of restrictions. But a key thing is we don’t want to find ourselves in a situation whereby as we ease through the restrictions, the population gets ahead of us in terms of anticipatory behaviour,” he added.

There was a slight rise in case numbers on Thursday, a situation which Philip Nolan, chairman of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, attributed to increased socialising and mobilisation following the easing of restrictions 10 days prior.

However, Prof Nolan said this increase will likely be “transient” and he believes the public will act accordingly to reduce their risk of contracting or spreading the disease.

The epidemic is stable but leaves the country in a “vulnerable position”, he added.

Prof Nolan said there is a “broadly positive outlook”, and there was a “steady progress” in reducing the spread of the disease up until April 21.

A further 10 deaths related to Covid-19 and an additional 617 confirmed cases of the virus reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday.

Of those deaths, seven occurred in April, one in March, one in February, and one in January. The age range of those who died was between 62 and 102.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of Covid-related deaths to 4,866 and the total number of confirmed cases is 245,310.

“What we tend to see is we ease the restrictions, case counts go up, people see that, and realise they need to de-risk their behaviour. I think the public reads this disease very well,” he said.

The return of secondary schools is a “component” of this rise, but he said it was “too early” to say whether it was a significant factor behind the increase.

There were 26 outbreaks in schools this week, up from five in the previous week.

Prof Nolan also highlighted the increased number of people attending the workplace, with one in three people continuing to work from home, and two in three now attending the office.

The R number is “somewhat uncertain”, he said, but estimated it to be between 0.9 and 1.1, while the five-day moving average now stands at 415 cases.

Meanwhile, residents in long-term residential care facilities can have up to four indoor visits per week from next month in reflection of the high level of vaccination among people in this cohort, public health officials have said.

The country is beginning to see the impact of vaccination among people who were prioritised for jabs, with residents of long-term residential care centres and healthcare workers seeing a “dramatic drop” in cases in recent weeks.

Speaking at a Nphet briefing on Thursday evening, Martin Cormican, a professor of bacteriology at NUI Galway, said nursing home residents had “suffered greatly” during this pandemic.

“Many of the measures that were introduced to reduce the introduction and spread of the virus have also made a huge effect on the quality of life or residents in long term care,” he said.

Nphet had agreed to new guidance that would permit residents in nursing homes with a “high level” of vaccination to have four indoor visits, with two visitors, per week from May 4, he said.

A centre is considered to have a high level of vaccination if approximately 80% of staff and residents have had the jab, he added.

Prof Cormican said there is no time limit on the visits under the guidance, but if a specific facility had to limit the visit “for practical reasons”, it should be at least one hour in duration.

This is “another step to support residents in long-term residential care facilities in maintaining relationships with their family and friends”.