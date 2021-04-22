Weekend of sunshine due as temperatures set to hit 18 degrees 

Anyone looking to enjoy some time outdoors this weekend is set to be greeted by sunshine and warm temperatures.

While it will be chilly this evening, with temperatures dropping to around 0 degrees, the weekend is set to see plenty of sunny spells.

Friday is set to see “hazy sunny spells” with the mercury rising to 17 degrees in a dry and bright day.

It will remain dry on Friday night and Saturday will follow suit.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be dry “with good sunshine for most” but it may be "a little hazy at times" in Leinster

Temperatures are set to reach 18 degrees with it “becoming fresh along southern coasts”.

Saturday night will remain dry and clear as Sunday continues the sunshine trend.

Temperatures will peak at around 17 degrees with it being “mostly sunny”.

Met Éireann said that it will become “hazy at times with just some intermittent passing cloud”.

Restrictions

For anyone who is planning to enjoy the sunshine this weekend, people are being reminded to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Gardaí have previously asked people to plan any weekend activities.

Under the new restrictions, the public are allowed to travel within their own county or 20km from their homes.

They have also appealed for people to park legally when visiting amenities.

“Illegal parking can hinder access by emergency services and could put lives at risk," the gardaí said in a statement.

"As we saw during previous weekends, people who illegally park are at risk of having their cars towed and impounded.”