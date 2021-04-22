EU readies legal action against AstraZeneca over missing vaccine doses

The European Union’s executive arm is preparing to launch a legal case by the end of the week against AstraZeneca Plc over its failure to deliver its promised number of doses to the bloc.

The action, which needs to be agreed by all member states, has been discussed for weeks by the bloc’s ambassadors, according to two officials familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the process is private.

Some governments aren’t fully on board with the legal maneuver, according to one of the officials. The procedure would take between five and seven weeks and the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, has asked capitals to join the process.

A message left with AstraZeneca’s media office wasn’t immediately returned. Politico reported earlier on the timing of the legal proceedings.

AstraZeneca delivered just 30 million of its originally committed 120 million doses to the European Union in the first quarter.

Despite AstraZeneca’s shortfall, the EU has started to turn the corner in its vaccination campaign, which is still lagging behind the UK and the US.

The bloc is aiming to inoculate 70% of its population by the end of the summer.

The Pfizer-BioNTech alliance now plans to deliver 600 million doses to the bloc this year. Pfizer is also bringing forward the timing of some deliveries to this quarter.

Ireland is set to receive 545,000 extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the next three months

The EU rollout could get another jolt if the CureVac Novartis vaccine candidate gets approved soon, since many of the German biotech company’s 300 million planned doses for this year would stay on the continent.

The vaccine rollout across Europe has been hit with supply issues in recent months.

In Ireland, it was revealed on Tuesday that a delivery of AstraZeneca jabs this week had fallen from an expected 45,000 to just 9,000.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that more than 1.2m doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered here as of April 19.

Some 863,958 people have received their first dose while 355,529 people have received their second jab.

- Bloomberg