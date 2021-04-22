Child rescue alert issued for missing 14-year-old believed to be at 'immediate risk'

A Child Rescue Ireland alert has been issued by gardaí who are tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl.

Gardaí said in a statement the alert was triggered due to serious concerns that there is an “immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of Svetlana Murphy.

Gardaí said that Svetlana left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, Co Louth at around 4pm on April 19.

She is described as 5’1” inch in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing, Svetlana was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Gardaí added that she is in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius.

Nojus Maculevicius

Nojus is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build. He has dark brown hair and he is clean shaven.

He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Svetlana and Nojus are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with a registration number of 132-D-13518.

Gardaí said that Svetlana and Nojus travelled from Blackrock, Co Louth to Newry, Co Down on Monday, April 19, and were sighted in Newry at around 7pm.

Gardaí are satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm yesterday evening.

A file photo of a Hyundai Veloster

They are not aware of Svetlana’s and Nojus’ whereabouts at this time.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Gardaí on 999 or 112.

They added: “Please do not approach those involved, instead immediately contact 999 / 112 or your local garda station providing as much information as possible.”