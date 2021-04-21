'Today's children the most self-centred, saddest, and stressed on record'

Today’s children are the most self-centred, saddest, and stressed on record, according to one of the world's most respected educational psychologists.

Michele Borba, from California, will be the keynote presenter at a Narrative 4 Ireland webinar next month.

The webinar on May 6, entitled 'Pandemic Generation: Teaching Social and Emotional Skills to Young People', will focus on the skills young people need to learn in order for them to thrive.

“While we may be producing a smart, self-assured generation of young people, today’s kids are also the most self-centred, saddest, and stressed on record,” Ms Borba said.

Ms Borba says she has never been more worried for young people than she is about this current generation.

Through her studies, she believes student mental health is plummeting, depression rates among teenagers are rising, and young people are reporting severe anxiety at ever-younger ages. It is her view that the pandemic has only exacerbated these issues.

Michele Borba: Served as a consultant to hundreds of schools and corporations.

Ms Borba has served as a consultant to hundreds of schools and corporations, including Sesame Street, Harvard, the US Air Force Academy, and US army bases across Europe and the Asian-Pacific.

“Data shows that today’s kids are the loneliest, most stressed, and risk-averse on record. Though well educated, they are failing to launch in real life. New research says seven traits are key in helping kids thrive,” Ms Borba has said in advance of her Narrative 4 Ireland webinar.

“In this webinar, I want to focus on those key traits, all of which are teachable. I hope to demonstrate just how crucial these traits are for academic and personal success, but also, how these traits can help to improve mental health and resilience."

The webinar is hosted by Limerick-based Narrative 4 Ireland, which was co-founded by Irish author Colum McCann in 2012.

Colum McCann: Author co-founded Narrative 4 Ireland in 2012. Picture: Moya Nolan

Narrative 4 aims is to utilise an evidence-based methodology that teaches young people social and emotional skills and improves wellbeing.

Since establishing an Irish base in Limerick in 2016, Narrative 4 has connected with more than 18,000 young people across 25 counties.

Regional director James Lawlor says Ms Borba's webinar will show just how to give young people the "empathy advantage".

“We are extremely excited to be announcing Dr Borba as our webinar presenter on May 6. Respected around the world, much of Dr Borba's work and research has influenced what we do at Narrative 4,” Mr Lawlor says.

“Her webinar is sure to provide a fascinating, research-based approach offering practical solutions to both parents and educators at a time when such solutions are particularly needed."