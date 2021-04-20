Plan for reopening hairdressers, retail likely to be revealed next week, says Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it is possible that next week will see an outline not just of which measures will be lifted from the first week of May, but also what kind of plan can be laid out for the summer
Plan for reopening hairdressers, retail likely to be revealed next week, says Leo Varadkar

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government hopes to include 'an indicative idea' of what restrictions will be eased during the summer late next week.
File picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 16:20
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

The Government hopes to include "an indicative idea" of what restrictions will be eased during the summer late next week, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking outside Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Leo Varadkar said it is likely that meetings to make decisions will take place next Thursday or Friday, with the regular Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said while he does not want to speculate, it is possible that next week will see an outline not just of which measures will be lifted from the first week of May, but also what kind of plan can be laid out for the summer.

That would involve looking at personal services, like barbers and hairdressers; retail; more outdoor activities; religious services’ and the full return of construction.

“We would expect to indicate very clearly what restrictions will be eased in May and then set out an indicative idea as to what could be eased in June and July but I don’t want to go any further than that,” he said.

However, Mr Varadkar said no decision had been made on whether or not to space out vaccine doses to speed up the programme. He said Niac is waiting for advice from the European Medicines Agency on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There are definitely pros and cons when it comes to spacing out vaccine doses,” he said. “By having a bigger gap between the first and second dose we could protect more people more quickly, but it would mean protecting people over a longer period so there are pros and cons to it.”

Read More

Vintners renew call for May opening as Dublin pubs reach 400 days of closure

More in this section

Travellers eviction Travelling community ‘most disadvantaged by far’ among minority groups
Dublin Airport Too early to consider vaccine passports for international travel-WHO official
PSNI suspect New IRA of ‘reckless’ bomb attack PSNI suspect New IRA of ‘reckless’ bomb attack
#covid-19
Plan for reopening hairdressers, retail likely to be revealed next week, says Leo Varadkar

‘Deficit of responsibility’ in addressing special educational needs of children

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices