Plan for reopening hairdressers, retail likely to be revealed next week, says Leo Varadkar

The Government hopes to include "an indicative idea" of what restrictions will be eased during the summer late next week, the Tánaiste has said.

Speaking outside Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Leo Varadkar said it is likely that meetings to make decisions will take place next Thursday or Friday, with the regular Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

He said while he does not want to speculate, it is possible that next week will see an outline not just of which measures will be lifted from the first week of May, but also what kind of plan can be laid out for the summer.

That would involve looking at personal services, like barbers and hairdressers; retail; more outdoor activities; religious services’ and the full return of construction.

“We would expect to indicate very clearly what restrictions will be eased in May and then set out an indicative idea as to what could be eased in June and July but I don’t want to go any further than that,” he said.

However, Mr Varadkar said no decision had been made on whether or not to space out vaccine doses to speed up the programme. He said Niac is waiting for advice from the European Medicines Agency on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“There are definitely pros and cons when it comes to spacing out vaccine doses,” he said. “By having a bigger gap between the first and second dose we could protect more people more quickly, but it would mean protecting people over a longer period so there are pros and cons to it.”