Trolley figures hit second-highest level of 2021

The number of people on trolleys in Irish hospitals has hit the second-highest figure since the beginning of 2021.

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch figures, there are currently 289 patients waiting for beds in hospitals around the country.

The figures show that 242 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 47 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

April 13 was the only day to trump today’s figure when 316 patients were waiting for beds.

Limerick and Cork have been found to be the worst affected hospitals today.

There are 58 patients waiting for beds at University Hospital Limerick, while there are 40 patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital.

The INMO said that the rise is "unacceptably dangerous" with Covid-19 still circulating in the country.

“We are seeing trolley figures steadily increase, with some of the highest levels recorded since the start of the pandemic. This is unacceptably dangerous while the risk of Covid infection is still so high," an INMO Spokesperson told the Irish Examiner.

“Having sick people lining hospital corridors has always meant worse outcomes for patients, but in a pandemic it leaves patients in hospitals much more exposed to this virus.

“We have driven down trolley numbers over the past year – now is not the time to take our eye off the ball.

"We need to ensure there are enough resources, beds and staff in hospitals and communities to avoid patients being put at risk.”

Covid-19

Meanwhile, the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 is “down to 179 patients”, according to the head of the HSE.

Paul Reid said that the number shows that the vaccines are helping and called for people to “protect the progress”.

Monday saw the same number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals, marking a six-month low.

Mr Reid said today: “We're down to 179 [Covid-19] patients in hospital. Now a far lower number of people in total in hospital than we did in ICU alone in January when it was at 219 in ICU and 2,020 in hospital.

“Vaccines are helping. Let's protect this progress and we'll get to a much better place.”

As of Monday, the number of Covid-19 patients in ICUs stands at 50.

On Monday, 403 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

No deaths were reported, meaning the death toll from the virus has remained at 4,836 while the total number of cases is 243,911.