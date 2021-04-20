Include India in mandatory hotel quarantine, says UCC professor 

The professor said the mandatory hotel quarantine system was proving effective in picking up cases and would help keep variants out of the country. 
Include India in mandatory hotel quarantine, says UCC professor 

Members of the Defence Forces meet passengers arriving from Istanbul this afternoon, after Turkey became one of the new countries subject to mandatory hotel quarantine. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 08:59
Ciarán Sunderland

Liam Fanning, Professor of Immunovirology at University College Cork (UCC) has said that India should be added to the list of countries for which mandatory hotel quarantine is necessary.

However, Prof Fanning was optimistic that the vaccine programme would offer protection from the new Indian variant which had been deemed “of interest”.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said that being vaccinated meant that a person was “not starting from zero” in terms of immunity and that vaccines offered a level of protection.

The mandatory hotel quarantine system was also proving effective in picking up cases and would be helpful in keeping variants out of the country, he said.

Viruses change all the time, he explained, which was why the flu vaccine was changed every year. Being vaccinated offered a level of protection and immunity, he said.

“Get the vaccines into our arms so we can be better protected as a nation,” he said.

From 'interest' to 'concern'

Gerald Barry, an assistant professor of virology at UCD later told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the Indian variant, while one of interest at present, was likely to become one “of concern” as more data emerged.

The UCD professor said the UK was being relied upon for data internationally as they were conducting more in depth sequencing and had identified four different changes in the spike protein in the Indian variant, which was a collection of mutations that had not been seen before.

Prof Barry said that the recent surge in cases of Covid-19 in India was cause for concern as sequencing in that country was not good and reporting of case numbers was not accurate and had been under reported. 

That was going to drive the Indian variant, which he predicted would become as concerning as the Brazilian and South African variants.

Variants inevitable

It was inevitable that variants were going to emerge, but it was important that the public not “freak out” every time they heard this as “they are going to hear of lots (of variants).” 

While there was concern that new variants could be more easily transmitted and could be vaccine resistant, the best way to stop transmission was to keep case numbers as low as possible, he said.

The virus changed itself every time it replicated, so the more people were vaccinated the less likely the variant was to change and get stronger. This meant it was important to roll out the vaccine programme as quickly as possible, he said.

“We need to keep using the same tactics to keep case numbers down, not just in Ireland, but across the world,” said Prof Barry. 

Read More

Further vaccine rollout details revealed

More in this section

Gardaí seek help tracing location of missing Louth teenager Gardaí seek help tracing location of missing Louth teenager
Key education rights for disabled children still not in place after 17 years Key education rights for disabled children still not in place after 17 years
Further vaccine rollout details revealed Further vaccine rollout details revealed
#covid-19
CC PAC COMMITTEE

Fleming: Insurance companies can't be 'let off the hook' for business interruption payments

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices