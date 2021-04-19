Nphet report no Covid related deaths and a further 403 cases 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has recorded no new Covid related deaths today, leaving the total number of Covid-19 related deaths remaining at 4,836.

There has been a further 403 confirmed cases of the virus, now making the total number of confirmed Covid cases in Ireland 243,911.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men

192 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

Currently, there are 183 patients hospitalised with the virus, 50 of which are in intensive care. There have been seven additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1,204,063 vaccines have been administered as of April 17 in Ireland, of which 852,189 people have received their first jab and 351,874 people have received their second dose.

The highest number of cases today are in Dublin with 174. Following that there are 34 cases in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Further easing of restrictions expected

With Covid hospitalisations at a six-month low and the announcement Europe is to receive an additional 100m doses of Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines this year, there is growing optimism the easing of restrictions will be brought forward.

Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that additional 50m doses would be delivered to the EU to accelerate Covid vaccine deliveries by 25% this quarter.

Ireland would be entitled to over one million of the additional vaccines secured today under the EU vaccination scheme.

The Taoiseach has said the gradual steps of lifting some restrictions have already started and "if we can maintain control of the virus we will go as fast as possible in lifting more."

"We will review progress in the days ahead and set out the steps which we can implement in May," Micheál Martin said.