No further Covid related deaths and 79 cases reported in Northern Ireland 

Hairdressers and beauticians are set to reopen in the region by the end of the week
Minister Swann has encouraged those aged 35-39 to avail of a vaccine. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 15:14
Caitlín Griffin

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland have reported no further Covid-19 related deaths leaving the death toll remaining at 2,135.

In terms of cases, there have been 79 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, with a total of 776 new cases in NI over the past week.

Currently, 69 patients have been hospitalised with the virus while eight people remain in ICU with Covid.

In terms of NI's vaccine rollout, some limited availability was announced for those aged 35-39 to book a jab.

Appointments in pharmacies will be made available to the age category later in April as vaccine supplies permit.

NI Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Opening up to 35-39-year-olds earlier than expected is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff who are delivering the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland.

“I encourage those who are eligible to seize this opportunity and take up the offer of vaccination. Getting the vaccine not only protects you but also those close to you. 

I would also strongly encourage anyone aged 40 years or over who hasn’t booked themselves a vaccination appointment yet to do so as soon as possible.”

The region is set to begin phase one of reopening on Friday, April 23, which will see the return of hairdressers and beauticians.

Outdoor visitor attractions and competitive sports with up to 100 participants will also be allowed from then.

Outdoor dining and beer gardens will be able to serve food and drink from April 30, with non-essential retail and gyms reopen on the same day. 

Indoor hospitality venues, including pubs, cafes and hotels, are allowed to reopen on May 24.

