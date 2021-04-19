EU to receive 100m extra doses of Pfizer vaccine this year

The move will bring the total number of doses supplied to the EU to 600m this year
Last week, the companies agreed to accelerate Covid vaccine deliveries to the EU by 25% this quarter, announcing an additional 50 million doses for the bloc for this quarter.

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 10:55
Nicole Glennon

Pfizer and BioNTeach are to supply an additional 100 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to Europe this year.

The companies said the announcement is a result of the European Commission’s (EC) decision to exercise its option to purchase an additional 100 million doses under its expanded Advanced Purchase Agreement signed in February. 

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the EU to 600m.

“We remain committed to moving as quickly and safely as possible to bring this vaccine to more people in Europe, as the deadly virus continues to wreak havoc across the continent,” Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer said today.

“To date, we have met all of our supply commitments to the EC and we plan to deliver 250 million doses to the European Union in Q2, a fourfold increase on Q1’s agreed quantity.”

Sean Marett, Chief Commercial Officer of BioNTech, said the companies now intend to deliver a total of 600 million doses to the EU this year.

"[This] covers two-thirds of the population and represents the largest cumulative supply agreement [for our vaccine] that we have agreed to date globally," he said.

Under the EU vaccination scheme, Ireland would be entitled to over one million of the additional vaccines secured today.

Following changes to Ireland's vaccine rollout, it is hoped the extra Pfizer supplies will help ensure the State meets its June target of 80% of the population having received at least one jab by the end of that month. 

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is currently examining whether the interval between receiving the first and second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine could be extended. 

Spacing out Covid vaccine doses possible, says health expert

