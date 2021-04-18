Taoiseach warns of 'very serious harm' if people use Brexit to create dispute

The Fianna Fáil leader made the comments at his party’s annual 1916 commemoration at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin
Taoiseach warns of 'very serious harm' if people use Brexit to create dispute

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. File Picture: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 15:20
Michelle Devane, PA

The Taoiseach has warned “very serious harm” can come if people keep trying to use Brexit as an issue to create dispute.

Micheál Martin said it had become clear in recent weeks what can happen “when sectarian tensions are left to grow and are then encouraged by political events”.

The Fianna Fáil leader made the comments at his party’s annual 1916 commemoration at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin.

Mr Martin said: “The terrible scenes on the streets of Belfast have deep roots which we must challenge – and it falls to all of us to play a constructive and moderating role.

“We understand that Brexit is one of the factors in this situation.”

Mr Martin described the Northern Ireland Protocol as “a fair conclusion to attempts to limit the potential destructiveness of Brexit on this island”.

“It is complex, but it is nowhere near as complex as it is presented,” he said.

“It is not as complex as the thousands of Brexit issues remaining in relation to trade and other contacts between Great Britain and the European Union. Rules and connections developed over half a century don’t come apart easily.

“With good faith and co-operation, disruption can be limited and we can resolve outstanding issues.”

He added: “It is important to say that very serious harm can come if we keep seeing people trying to use Brexit as an issue to create points of dispute or by presenting every single issue as a zero-sum, win-lose fight.

“When this approach is followed in relation to UK-EU relations the damage it causes is primarily economic.

“When it involves misrepresenting the arrangements for Northern Ireland the damage can go much further.”

Read More

Citizens’ assemblies needed ‘to plan for border poll in next decade’

More in this section

Menswear retailer ‘driven demented’ by coronavirus restrictions Menswear retailer ‘driven demented’ by coronavirus restrictions
Update: Missing Monaghan teen found safe Update: Missing Monaghan teen found safe
Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 We will go 'as fast as possible' in lifting Covid restrictions, says Micheál Martin
ireland#brexit#northern irelandplace: republic of irelandplace: ukplace: northern ireland
CC CABINET MEETING

Donnelly rules out prioritising under-30s for vaccines

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices