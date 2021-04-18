Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing Monaghan teen

Have you seen Molly Greenan?
Gardaí seek public assistance locating missing Monaghan teen

Molly Greenan is missing from the Smithboro area since April 17. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 11:49
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are asking for help from the public in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl missing from Monaghan.

Molly Greenan, 16, has been missing from the Smithboro area since Saturday afternoon, April 17.

She is described as being 5'2", of slight build with shoulder-length hair.

When last seen she was wearing a navy tshirt, black trousers and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone with any information on Molly’s whereabouts is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

'Even though I know he's in prison, I still see him': Stalking victims campaign for new laws

