Slow decline in Covid cases as vaccinations for 65-69 year olds to begin

The latest data shows over 34,500 doses administered on Thursday.
Slow decline in Covid cases as vaccinations for 65-69 year olds to begin

People aged between 65 and 69 will receive appointments for their first AstraZeneca vaccine from tomorrow. Picture: Brian Lawless

Sun, 18 Apr, 2021 - 09:25
Michelle McGlynn

A public health expert says it is likely there is a trend of a very steady number of Covid cases or slow decline.

DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines is hopeful we can avoid another spike in infections like that seen at Christmas.

It comes as 420 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed along with four more deaths.

The five-day moving average of new cases now stands at 386.

People aged between 65 and 69 will receive appointments for their first AstraZeneca vaccine from tomorrow.

The HSE aims to have 60 to 69-year-olds vaccinated with the first dose by the end of May.

Professor Staines said changing the vaccine priority list to prioritise younger age cohorts would just confuse people and add to feelings of irritation.

This weekend, HSE chief Paul almost 1.2 million doses of Covid vaccine have been administered with 22% of the eligible population having received a first dose.

The latest data shows over 34,500 doses administered on Thursday.

Statistics show that 814,470 people have received their first dose, while 341,129 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Read More

Pandemic fear has ended austerity approach to health service

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Mar 25, 2021 Varadkar questioned over leak of GP pay deal
2018 Commonwealth Games - Day Seven Citizens’ assemblies needed ‘to plan for border poll in next decade’
Lucky lotto plus player scoops €1m in Saturday draw Lucky lotto plus player scoops €1m in Saturday draw
#covid-19vaccinehealth
CervicalCheck programme

No basis to claims mandatory quarantine is discriminatory, says O'Brien

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices