Lucky lotto plus player scoops €1m in Saturday draw

One lucky lottery player has scooped €1 million in prizemoney in the latest draw on Saturday.

While there was no winner in the Lotto draw, the Lotto Plus 1 draw brought good fortune for one lucky player, whose numbers matched for the top prize of €1 million.

The winning numbers for the Lotto Plus 1 draw were 2, 6, 23, 25, 35, 39 and the bonus number was 1.

The win on Saturday night comes hot on the heels of Wednesday’s draw, which saw the biggest Lotto prize in four years being announced.

The winning ticketholder of the €12,740,043 jackpot has since made contact with the National Lottery but their identity remains under wraps.

Celebrating here at Circle K on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny are: Chris Browne (Senior Sales Assistant); Marie Richards (Store Manager), Steve Quinn (Sales Market Manager ) Caroline Hall (Senior Sales Assistant) and Stefan Saba (Sales Assistant) Picture: Vicky Comerford / Mac Innes Photography

A National Lottery spokesperson earlier confirmed that the lucky Kilkenny ticket holder had made contact, and that the winning ticket had been verified.

A Circle K filling station on the Waterford Road in Kilkenny city sold the winning ticket for the jackpot, which was the 12th largest Lotto jackpot in the history of the game.

Arrangements are now being made for the lucky punter to collect their prize.