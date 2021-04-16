'House parties put your loved ones at risk': Over 3,500 people fined for hosting or attending events

More than 700 fines, at €500 each, have been issued for organising a house party
'House parties put your loved ones at risk': Over 3,500 people fined for hosting or attending events

Some 3,500 people have been fined for either attending or organising a house party

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 17:50
Nicole Glennon

Over 3,500 Covid-19 fines have been issued to people either attending or organising house parties.

New garda figures show over 20,000 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches have been issued since they were first introduced during the pandemic.

More than 700 fines, at €500 each, have been issued for organising a house party.

A further 2,900 €150 fines for attending a house party have been given out by gardaí.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people have led to improvement in many of the key Covid-19 indicators and it is important now that we “continue to do the right things.” 

"Please do not gather in large groups or attend or host house parties. Being at such gatherings puts you, your loved ones and everyone you have contact with after at risking of catching COVID-19."

Over 14,600 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel, with close to 1,200 €500 fines given out for non-essential journeys to airports or ports.

Just over 400 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State have been issued.

Around 340 fines of €80 each have been issued for not wearing a face covering.

Read More

Cork 'Covid party house' landlord hits back at critics after court order quashed

More in this section

CC COVID SCENES 11 further Covid deaths and 420 new cases reported as over 50,000 sign up for jab
FILE PHOTO The European Commission has written to the Irish Government urging it to ease mandatory quarantine measures, citing p Almost 400 people have completed mandatory hotel quarantine
Driver ejected from taxi on motorway after hijacking by passengers Driver ejected from taxi on motorway after hijacking by passengers
'House parties put your loved ones at risk': Over 3,500 people fined for hosting or attending events

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory dies aged 52

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices