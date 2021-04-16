'House parties put your loved ones at risk': Over 3,500 people fined for hosting or attending events

Over 3,500 Covid-19 fines have been issued to people either attending or organising house parties.

New garda figures show over 20,000 fines relating to Covid-19 breaches have been issued since they were first introduced during the pandemic.

More than 700 fines, at €500 each, have been issued for organising a house party.

A further 2,900 €150 fines for attending a house party have been given out by gardaí.

Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people have led to improvement in many of the key Covid-19 indicators and it is important now that we “continue to do the right things.”

"Please do not gather in large groups or attend or host house parties. Being at such gatherings puts you, your loved ones and everyone you have contact with after at risking of catching COVID-19."

Over 14,600 €100 fines have been issued for non-essential travel, with close to 1,200 €500 fines given out for non-essential journeys to airports or ports.

Just over 400 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by persons not ordinarily resident in the State have been issued.

Around 340 fines of €80 each have been issued for not wearing a face covering.