Almost 400 people have completed mandatory hotel quarantine

Members of the Irish Defence Forces escort passengers to awaiting coaches to be transferred mandatory quarantine. 

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 17:00
Nicole Glennon

Almost 400 people completed mandatory hotel quarantine up to yesterday evening and there are 532 people currently in a designated facility, according to the Minister for Health.

As of April 15, some 18 occupants in the system had received a positive Covid-19 test, of which four are 'probable variants of concern.'

Overall, there have been 907 bookings into the mandatory hotel quarantine system. 

Of these, 87 were for March, 720 in April, 94 in May, and six in June.

Elite athletes have been officially exempt from the system, while fully vaccinated people are to be made exempt in the coming days.

In a statement, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly insisted passenger figures from designated countries have fallen since the policy was introduced.

The update comes as the European Commission has written to the Irish Government urging it to ease mandatory quarantine measures, citing problems with "proportionality and non-discrimination."

Citizens arriving from five EU member states currently have to quarantine for 12 days.

Speaking earlier today, Commission spokesperson Christian Wigand said the Commission believes that "the objective pursued by Ireland, which is the protection of public health during the pandemic, could be achieved by less restrictive measures.”

