Fully vaccinated people to be exempt from mandatory quarantine

Some 18 people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, of which four involve "probable variants of concern," the Minister for Health has said.

Minister Stephen Donnelly shared the figures as he announced fully vaccinated people will soon be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine.

“Legal regulations will now be required to exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory hotel quarantine and allow them complete home quarantine."

"These regulations will be drafted and signed in the coming days," he said.

Separately, he confirmed the Department of Health and Tifco Hotel Group are to increase capacity on the system, which will come on line from this Saturday April 17. An extra 305 rooms will be available for those arriving from Saturday onwards.

This will bring the capacity to 959 rooms.

By Friday April 23, capacity will increase to 1189 rooms and by Monday April 26, capacity will increase to 1607 rooms.

"Our system of Mandatory Hotel Quarantine is working as intended to protect the country from the importation of Covid-19, particularly variants of concern," he said.

"I am very grateful to those that have entered mandatory quarantine and for playing their part to stop the spread of this disease.”

Meanwhile, the European Commission has contacted Irish authorities over concerns the state’s mandatory hotel quarantine system breaks EU law.

It comes after a joint lobbying effort against it by the embassies of France, Belgium, Austria and Luxembourg in Dublin, which have all been added to the ‘red list’ requiring arrivals to undergo mandatory hotel quarantine.

Italian ambassador to Ireland Paolo Serpi has also described the system as “discriminatory” and said freedom of movement in Europe is "sacred.” Mr Serpi called for the measure to be revoked "as soon as possible”.