Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious collision injuring seven

Seven people have been injured in a serious two car collision in County Louth.

It happened on the R174, Blackgate in Ravensdale, Co. Louth, at around 3:50pm today.

Six people including three men, one woman and two children were brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for their injuries.

A second woman in her 20s, has been brought to Beaumount Hospital in Dublin where her condition is described as serious.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area between 3:30pm and 4:30pm today and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drumad Garda station on 042 935 8680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.