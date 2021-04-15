Mayo woman gives birth in Brisbane bike lane during rush-hour

A Mayo woman has given birth to a baby boy in a bike lane on a Brisbane roadside during rush-hour traffic, 200m away from the maternity hospital.

Mother and father Aishling and Stephen Mohan, originally from Castlebar, were almost at the Mater Hospital in South Brisbane when father Stephen had to pull in on the side of the road.

"The baby's head came out while we were still driving," Ashling told Australia’s 9News.

“So we needed to pull over... I just kind of surrendered to the fact that the baby was coming in the car."

As luck would have it, student midwife Emily was just walking by on her way to work when she spotted the couple's car on the side of the road — and Ashling in the middle of childbirth in the front seat.

"When I got to the car, mum was really calm," Emily told 9News.

"I wouldn't say comfortable because she was on the handbrake," she laughed.

A Queensland mum has given birth on a Brisbane bikeway this morning, making for a fantastic future 21st birthday speech.@PeterFegan9 has more. #9News pic.twitter.com/vjTlsJUes3 — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) April 14, 2021

Ms Mohan gave birth in “an upright position” due to the fact she couldn’t recline the seat… as there was a car seat in the back.

In a post shared on the hospital's website, Aisling said she felt the need to push just five minutes into the 40-minute drive.

The Brisbane bike lane where the Castlebar woman gave birth

"I told Stephen I was pushing and that the baby's head was coming out and he replied, 'just breathe'."

Aishling said a paediatrician "who was there at the right time" helped Stephen deliver the baby, while Emily then showed up to offer further assistance.

The couple, who already have a little girl Lyla, have yet to settle on a name for their determined baby boy, but father Stephen has made some suggestions.

“Roadie,” he said with a laugh, but that was quickly been turned down by mother Ashling.