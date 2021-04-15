Eight further Covid-19 deaths and 309 new cases reported

There have been eight further deaths and 309 more Covid-19 cases, confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two in February and two “in January or earlier."

The median age of those who died was 79-years old, while the age range was 43 to 92.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 242,402 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,820.

Of the cases notified today:

168 are men, 141 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35

A third of cases (107) cases are in Dublin, while 30 are in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath and 14 in Limerick.

The remaiing 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 51 are in ICU.

Vaccine Portal

As of Tuesday, 1,094,964 vaccines have now been administered to those aged 16 or over.

The figure comprises of 769,721 first doses and 325,243 second doses.

The majority of doses given so far have been of the Pfizer vaccine, which makes up 73% of the total, followed by AstraZeneca (22%) and Moderna (4.5%).

The vaccine portal for those aged 65 - 69 opened this morning, with some 18,000 people registering for a vaccine before lunchtime.

The HSE will use the AstraZeneca vaccine only for people aged between 60 and 69 going forward, the HSE Chief confirmed.

Reopening of pubs and indoor dining slated for July

Plans to allow hospitality, both indoor and outdoor, to re-open in June or July will be published by the end of the month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said.

The Minister said he is “increasingly confident” that both indoor and outdoor dining will be possible by July.

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said provided the country keeps going in the right direction, the Cabinet will not only set out what restrictions will be eased across May, but will set out in a revised plan as to what June and July might look like.

“We would expect to be in a position at the end of April to give an indication as to how hospitality might reopen across the course of June or July, he said.