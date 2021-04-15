Public health doctors to be offered deal to end pay row

Irish Medical Organisation members will be given the opportunity to vote on whether or not to accept any deal
Public health doctors are to be offered a deal to resolve their 18-year battle over pay and recognition.

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 13:46
Neil Michael

The deal is due to be put to Specialists in Public Health Medicine (SPHMs) later today, or tomorrow.

The Irish Examiner understands that while talks are still ongoing, terms are “likely” to be agreed with health chiefs and Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) negotiators.

The pressure is on all sides to conclude the matter ahead of the IMO's AGM on Saturday.

Members will be given the opportunity to vote on whether or not to accept any deal.

A deal agreed with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s predecessor Simon Harris fell apart last summer and led to a worsening of relations between the IMO and the Department of Health.

And SPHMs, who were already demoralised and over-worked with the extra workload brought on by the pandemic, felt cheated as a result.

Exact details of the new deal are unknown but the four-page contract they currently sign gives SPHMs — in effect — the same status as an admin secretary.

Despite this, in playing the lead role investigating and controlling notifiable infectious diseases and outbreaks, they have led Ireland’s response to Covid-19.

Consultant status and contracts were part of a pay and productivity agreement in 2019.

It was made between the IMO, the Department of Health, and the HSE to avert strike action in 2019 and was due to be fully implemented by July 2020.

Much of the increased productivity aspect of the agreement was fast-tracked by SPHMs due to the Covid-19 crisis.

However, they did not get the extra pay or contracts.

Relations degenerated so much between the IMO and government by November that SPHMs eventually voted overwhelmingly to strike.

But due to the worsening Covid-19 situation as the country entered the third wave three days of strike action planned for January were called off at the start of the year.

The Department of Health then invited the IMO to talks in January about resolving the long-running public health specialists dispute.

News of the talks came just days after the Irish Examiner revealed a number of the country’s public health doctors are considering quitting their jobs, citing low morale over stalled contract negotiations with the Government.

While some specialists in SPHM were contemplating early retirement, others were — and some still are — considering job offers from abroad.

A number had, for example, received offers to work as SPHMs in the UK but remotely, from their homes in Ireland.

Talks stalled again as the Covid crisis continued to worsen but restarted at the end of March.

Public health doctors to be offered deal to end pay row

