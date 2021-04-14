Gardaí seek help finding woman who is missing from Swords

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Irina Gavrila, who has been missing from Swords Co Dublin since approximately 4pm on Sunday.

Irina is described as being 5’3” (1.6m) in height, of a slim build, and with long brown hair. When last seen, Irina was wearing a long black down jacket to her knees.