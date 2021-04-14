Gardaí seek help finding woman who is missing from Swords

Irina Gavrila was last seen in Swords, Co Dublin, last Sunday
Irina Gavrilla is described as being 5’3” in height, with a slim build with long brown hair.

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 22:50
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Irina Gavrila, who has been missing from Swords Co Dublin since approximately 4pm on Sunday.

Irina is described as being 5’3” (1.6m) in height, of a slim build, and with long brown hair.  When last seen, Irina was wearing a long black down jacket to her knees.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for Irina's wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Irina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01-6664700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111, or any Garda station.

missing peoplemissing personsplace: dublinplace: irelandplace: swordsperson: irina gavrilaorganisation: an garda siochana
