Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on May 4, says Varadkar

Hairdressers, religious services, and non-essential retail are expected to open in May
Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on May 4, says Varadkar

In a video posted on Twitter, Leo Varadkar said he wanted to “reassure” the public that there are “lots of things to be positive about" despite concerns arising from the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and restrictions to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 22:29
Nicole Glennon

Ireland is on track to ease restrictions on May 4 and meet its vaccine targets despite "twists and turns," the Tánaiste has said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Leo Varadkar said he wanted to “reassure” the public that there are “lots of things to be positive about" despite concerns arising from the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and restrictions to the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Of course there’s going to be twists and turns. That was always going to be the case but just wanted to reassure you about those things," he said.

Under the Government’s reopening plan, hairdressers and other personal services, religious services, as well as museums, galleries, and libraries are set to reopen on May 4.

Non-essential retail is also set to be given the green light on that date, though it is expected to be a phased re-opening, beginning with click-and-collect services and outdoor stores and garden centres.

Towards the end of May, the Government has also signalled it will look at the reopening of hotels, B&Bs and guesthouses for June.

Mr Varadkar said the country is still “very much on track” to meet the Government’s targets of between 3.5m and 4.5m vaccines being administered in the second quarter of this year.

We shouldn’t "lose sight of the bigger picture," he said.

“For the first time this year, there is less than 200 people in hospital with Covid, less than 50 people in ICU, cases are falling, the R-number is below one.

“This week, all the schools went back, the 5km rule ended and we started building homes again, so lots of things to be positive about,” he added.

Read More

Government 'committed' to June vaccine target as Ireland to get 545,000 Pfizer boost

More in this section

Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing for nearly a month Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing for nearly a month
Police Stock PSNI arrest man under Terrorism Act in connection with murdered Danny McClean
'It serves solely to erase the LGBTQ+ community': Coalition calls for ban on conversion therapy 'It serves solely to erase the LGBTQ+ community': Coalition calls for ban on conversion therapy
#covid-19vaccineorganisation: astrazeneca
Ireland ‘on track’ to ease restrictions on May 4, says Varadkar

Could it be you? One winner of €12.7m Lotto jackpot 

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices