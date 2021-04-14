Users could soon hide ‘like’ counts on Instagram and Facebook

Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive
Users could soon hide ‘like’ counts on Instagram and Facebook
Instagram is owned by Facebook (Yui Mok/PA)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 15:44
Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press

Facebook has said it is going to test out – again – an option for users to hide “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media.

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of children, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self-worth and popularity.

Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive.

The social media giant says it is also exploring the feature for Facebook.

Facebook owns Instagram (Niall Carson/PA)

Comments will still be available for people who choose to hide likes – they will just not see whether it was two, 20 or 20,000 people who liked their posts.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019.

While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience.

At the time, the platform did not give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts.

“Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular,” the company said in a statement.

In March of this year, a bug caused like counts to disappear for some Instagram uses for a few hours, prompting questions about whether the company would soon relaunch the feature.

The company stressed that this is still a small test and that it expects “more to share” before long.

More in this section

Watch: Man pushed from bike in video 'lucky' to avoid serious injury Watch: Man pushed from bike in video 'lucky' to avoid serious injury
Confetti Balloons A10 Tonight's Lotto jackpot is the biggest for more than four years
Coronavirus - Mon Mar 29, 2021 Reopening dates covering several months to be agreed by NI Executive 
facebookdigitalplace: international
Users could soon hide ‘like’ counts on Instagram and Facebook

Green light for seven-storey hotel near Croke Park

READ NOW

Latest


Growing up in

LOCKDOWN

Children and young people reflect on how the pandemic has impacted their lives. Their insights are thoughtful, funny, poignant and heart-breaking.

READ MORE

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices