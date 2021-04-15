Alcohol-related hospital discharges have doubled since mid-1990s 

Alcohol-related discharges from hospitals have doubled and cases of drink-related liver disease have trebled since the mid-1990s, new research shows.

A major study from the Health Research Board shows the rise in liver disease cases has been “most pronounced” among young people aged 15-34 and those aged over 65.

The 175-page report details the “significant harm” alcohol has caused over the past decade, including:

A doubling in hospital discharges specifically relating to alcohol, rising from 9,420 in 1995 to 18,348 in 2018 (with this figure excluding emergency department data);

A 45% rise in alcohol-related chronic diseases and other chronic conditions between 2005 and 2018;

A doubling in bed days for alcohol-related conditions, from 56,264 in 1995 to 177,892 in 2018.

On alcoholic liver disease (ALD), the report said there had been a trebling in the rate of ALD between 1995 and 2018, from 28.3 per 100,000 people to 90.8 per 100,000.

It said the increase was “most pronounced”, albeit from a lower base, among those aged 15-34 (rising from 3.8 to 11.8 per 100,000 and those over 65 (38.9 to 122.9).

The increase was also very significant among those aged 35-49 (from 31.6 to 92.1).

The study said the steady rise in ALD is despite decreases in per-capita alcohol consumption since the early 2000s.

Time-lag effect

“This may be due to a time-lag effect of alcohol consumption earlier in life now manifesting as a chronic condition among middle-aged and older drinkers,” the report said.

But it said there has also been a “considerable increase” in ALD among younger age groups.

Men aged 25-34 are more likely to be classed as hazardous drinkers and more likely to present with alcohol-related self harm and suffer death due to poisoning.

“In addition to chronic heavy drinking, instances of HED [heavy episodic drinking/binge drinking] may also increase risk of developing ALD, which may also explain the rise in cases among younger age groups,” it said.

The study found just over 8% of all discharges with a diagnoses of ALD died while in hospital.

The report said the number of alcohol-related deaths rose between 2008 and 2016, from 1,080 to 1,182, dropping to 1,094 in 2017.

Hazardous drinkers

It said three in four Irish drinkers believe they are light to moderate drinkers when half of them are classified as hazardous consumers of alcohol.

It said men aged 25-34 are more likely to be classed as hazardous drinkers and more likely to present with alcohol-related self harm and suffer death due to poisoning.

The report said Irish people’s consumption of alcohol – at 10.8 litres of pure alcohol a year in 2019 – was still “significantly higher” than the Government’s 2020 target, of 9.1 litres.

It said people's average intake in 2019 is equivalent to 40 bottles of vodka, 113 bottles of wine or 436 pints of beer – but that given one in four people in Ireland don’t drink alcohol, the actual consumption rate for drinkers is much higher.