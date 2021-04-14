Watch: Man pushed from bike in video 'lucky' to avoid serious injury

Living on the road where the video was taken, Kevin said John was "blessed where he went into the ditch because a lot of those ditches are full of granite boulders up around the Wicklow mountains as well. A very lucky man".
The cyclist was "blessed where he went into the ditch because a lot of those ditches are full of granite boulders up around the Wicklow mountains as well." File picture

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 16:03
Ciarán Sunderland

A man pushed from his bike in the Dublin mountains in a video widely circulated online has been described as a “very lucky man” by the driver who found him.

The video shows the front passenger of a vehicle lean out of the car’s window to push a cyclist over.

The passenger is not wearing his seat belt and stands on the seat to lean out the window far enough to reach the cyclist.

The video then cuts away after the cyclist is seen to fall from his bike. 

Kevin and his wife found the cyclist, John, on the side of the road after the incident took place last Saturday.

Returning home after walking their dogs, they stopped to check with John to see if he needed help and offered to give him a lift home.

Living on the road where the video was taken, Kevin said John was “blessed where he went into the ditch because a lot of those ditches are full of granite boulders up around the Wicklow mountains as well. A very lucky man”.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on RTÉ Radio 1's Liveline this afternoon, Kevin said he offered to bring John home after their discovery of him clutching his leg on the side of the road.

John however decided to continue his cycle but later had to stop as the pain in his leg had grown too severe.

“I actually felt like I was going to be alright,” he said “but it was only after you left then that I decided I would go on a bit further and then my leg started giving out and I had to turn around and head home”.

Thanking Kevin for his kindness, John said “some was looking down on me” after his lucky escape.

Kevin said the video was a “very dangerous act” and that a lot of cyclists use the road regularly. He told John he was happy to hear the cyclist was on the mend.

