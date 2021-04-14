Ireland to receive 545,000 extra Pfizer vaccines in second quarter

The EU is set to receive 50m extra Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines this quarter on top of 200m doses already earmarked for the bloc, the head of the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Ireland will get 545,000 more doses over the next three months than originally expected.

“They were initially foreseen for the fourth quarter of 2021, now they are available in the second quarter of 2021 and that is right now,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

“This will bring the total doses delivered by BioNTech Pfizer to 250m doses in the second quarter.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the news that Ireland will begin to receive the extra doses from this month.

Ursula von der Leyen said that "vaccination is picking up speed across Europe.”

Vaccination delays

The deliveries will be especially welcomed by the EU’s 27 member nations considering supply delays and concerns over rare blood clots potentially linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson jab.

The pause in the J&J rollout comes just one day after the AstraZeneca vaccine was suspended for the under-60 age group.

Denmark decided on Wednesday not to resume use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after putting it on hold last month following reports of rare blood clots in some recipients.

The bulk of the jabs given in the Scandinavian country so far have been the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The European Commission currently has a portfolio of 2.3bn doses from half a dozen companies and is negotiating more contracts.

The planned negotiations with Pfizer left in the middle what the EU would do about any new contracts with AstraZeneca, which has had massive delivery problems during the first quarter and expects to send far fewer vaccines than its contract with the EU called for during the second quarter.

The European Commission said in a statement: “We keep all options open to be prepared for the next stages of the pandemic, for 2022 and beyond. We can, however, not comment on contractual issues.”

Ms von der Leyen, however, showed her full support for Pfizer/BioNTech with the announcement for the massive order.