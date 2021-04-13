Department cautions against latest social welfare text scam

A new scam by fraudsters to obtain an unsuspecting member of the public's personal information is circulating.

People are being warned not to handover confidential information in scam text messages being sent to social welfare recipients.

The latest scam contains a link for the recipient to apparently claim a payment of €350.

The Department of Social Protection said fraudsters rely on the fact that some people may click on the link and then provide their confidential social welfare information.

The department has said these are sophisticated scams, and is urging people to be extremely cautious.

As well as this, scam phone calls continue to be made claiming to be from an official of the department.

The calls can come from a range of phone numbers, one of which is the department's helpline number 1890 800 024.

The Department of Social Protection said staff will never ask you for bank details if they should have reason to call you over the phone.

The helpline number is not being used by the department to contact members of the public.

People who have been contacted by this number are asked to report it to the Gardaí.