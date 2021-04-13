Self-harm incidents in prisons falls by 25%

There was a 25% fall in the number of incidents of self-harm in Irish prisons in 2019, according to a new report which reveals the self-harming rate among women prisoners actually increased.

The third report from the Self-Harm Assessment and Data Analysis (SADA) Project on self-harm in Irish prisons found there were 203 episodes recorded in 209, down a quarter compared with 2018, and involving 109 individuals – 27% fewer than in the previous year.

The decrease in self-harming incidents came in the same year the prison population grew by an estimated 8%, meaning an episode of self-harm was recorded for 3% of all those in jails.

Female prisoners

However, the drop in the number of incidents was entirely due to a decrease among male inmates. According to the report: "Twenty-four female prisoners engaged in self-harm in 2019 equating to a rate of 19.8 per 100, which is 8.2 times higher than the rate among male prisoners. The rate of self-harm among female prisoners was 3% higher than in 2018.

Across all age groups, the rate of self-harm was higher among female sentenced prisoners."

It also found the rate of self-harm was highest among sentenced prisoners aged 18-29 years, albeit 40% lower than in 2018, and that the rate of self-harm was 2.5 times higher among prisoners on remand than those sentenced.

According to the report: "One-third (33.9%) of individuals engaged in self-harm more than once during the calendar year. This was more pronounced for female prisoners – 29.4% of male prisoners repeated self-harm (25 out of 85 individuals) compared with 50.0% of female prisoners (12 out of 24 individuals). A small number of individuals engaged in self-harm more than ten times in 2019."

It also found that just over two-thirds (68.0%) of self-harm episodes involved prisoners in single-cell accommodation and that most were in the general prison population rather than in protection.

One-in-seven self-harm episodes required hospital outpatient or accident and emergency department treatment while half required minimal medical treatment and just under a third required no medical treatment. Self-harm episodes involving male inmates were more likely to need medical intervention.

"There was a range of contributory factors associated with the episodes of self-harm recorded, relating to environmental, relational, procedural, medical and mental health factors," it said.

"The majority (56.2%) of factors related to mental health issues, 17.6% to relational issues and 11.9% to environmental issues.

Suicidal intent

"A significant proportion of episodes were associated with a high degree of suicidal intent (8.9%) indicating that suicidal intent may be high regardless of the method of self-harm or severity of the act.

"Despite a sizeable decrease in incidents in 2019, the trends outlined in this report underline the need to implement prevention measures such as reception screening for suicide risk and safety planning for prisoners engaging in self-harm in Ireland," it said.

"In addition, a prison-wide approach towards preventing self-harm in Irish prisons is fundamental to further reducing the incidence of self-harm."

The report also pointed out that the rate of self-harming in prisons here is about half the rate in England and Wales but said the rate of substance and alcohol abuse and the rate of mental disorder is higher among the prison population than in wider society.

A number of localised factors were also referred to: "Environmental issues (11.9%) relating to type of accommodation or cell type (8.4%), reduced access to regime (4.4%), legal issues (3.0%) and to orchestrate access to contraband (2.5%), were commonly cited.

Relationship difficulties with significant others (7.4%), relationship difficulties with other prisoners (5.9%), the death or anniversary of someone close (5.4%) and relationship difficulties with staff (2.0%) were also common factors."