Glynn: Risk of a fourth wave if country reopens too quickly

There is a considerable risk of a further wave of Covid-19 infection if Ireland reopens too quickly, Dr Ronan Glynn will tell TDs and senators tomorrow.

The deputy chief medical officer will appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee on Tuesday morning with a summary of the recent public health response to Covid-19.

"There remains a considerable risk that Ireland will experience a further wave of infection if public health restrictions are eased too quickly. Modelling has shown that a further wave of infection can be substantially mitigated if levels of social contact across the population remain largely unchanged over the next six weeks.

"Nphet advice to Government continues to recommend a cautious approach and that any further easing of measures should be gradual and phased and should allow adequate time between phases to assess the impact," he will say.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the Government will consider the position again at the beginning of May.

Reasons to be hopeful

Dr Glynn also notes major improvements in the Covid-19 situation and adds: "We have more reasons to be hopeful now than at any other time in the pandemic."

Up to midnight of April 11, the 14-day incidence rate decreased to 132 per 100,000 population, a reduction of 15% from the previous week.

The five-day moving average of new cases reduced to 404, a reduction of 23% from the previous week. Case numbers reported on Sunday were the lowest reported since mid-December.

As of midnight on April 12, there were 227 Covid patients in acute hospitals, down 12.7% from the previous week. At the end of January, the average number of deaths being reported over seven days was 49 per day, but by the end of March, it was eight per day.

"Despite, the very understandable levels of fatigue, we know that the level of support for the public health guidance remains high. The efforts of the vast majority of the population are continuing to help to suppress viral transmission in our communities," Dr Glynn will say.