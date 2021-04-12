Trinity College considers rapid testing to allow students' return to campus 

The Provost-elect of Trinity College Dublin, Professor Linda Doyle, has said that the university is looking at rapid testing as a means of allowing students back on campus.

Prof Doyle, who will be the university’s first female provost in its history, said Trinity College welcomed any clarity on what will be expected so they can make plans to move forward.

It was “so important” to get students back on campus, she said and there was much hope of a return to third level in October, possibly with some restrictions.

Testing on campus could be instrumental in that, she said. There were also 300 Trinity College students abroad at present on Erasmus who would be returning and for whom quarantine could be an issue.

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s News at One with regard to foreign students, on whom Trinity College relies greatly for income, Prof Doyle said that quarantine rules would factor into the choice of foreign students and any clarity for them would also be welcomed.

Prof Doyle said that the proposed legislation on the University sector with regard to governance and accountability did give her some concern.

It was really important to have strong autonomous independent institutions, she said.

Prof Doyle said she was happy for Trinity College to have an independent Chair of the governing body.

It was really important to have a properly structured and funded university system, said Prof Doyle, and while commercial and philanthropic funds were important, to Trinity College, public funding was most important.

As for the history of Trinity College and its connection with figures such as Bishop George Berkeley who was a slave owner, Prof Doyle said that a major project was being undertaken about the university’s colonial legacy.

“It’s important to dig into our past and face it head-on. I’m all for looking at this,” she said.