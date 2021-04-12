Stillbirths 'can be associated' with post-Christmas surge in Covid cases

Pregnant women should continue to observe the public health guidance of minimising contacts.
Stillbirths 'can be associated' with post-Christmas surge in Covid cases

There had been 60,000 babies delivered in Ireland in the past year and six stillbirths as a result of Covid placentitis. Picture: iStock

Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 11:28
Vivienne Clarke

The six stillbirths in Ireland as a result of Covid-19 placentitis can be associated with the surge in cases after Christmas, according to Professor Peter McKenna, director of the HSE’s national women and infants programme.

As the number of cases continues to reduce, it could be expected that there will be fewer of these cases too, he said.

However, Prof McKenna said it did seem strange that this was “a bigger issue” in Ireland than elsewhere. This was “a recognised condition” in Ireland, but not elsewhere in the world.

There had been 60,000 babies delivered in Ireland in the past year and six stillbirths as a result of Covid placentitis, he said, which was not to minimise the stress to the families involved.

Pregnant women should continue to observe the public health guidance of minimising contacts, he urged. Ireland had done well as no pregnant women had died as a result of Covid.

When asked if pregnant women should not return to the workplace, Prof McKenna said that most workplaces that were already open were very safe.

It was not yet possible to identify during pregnancy if the placenta had been infected, so he advised any pregnant woman who had contracted Covid to “keep an eye” on their baby’s movements and if they had any concerns to contact their maternity hospital.

The current advice was that high risk categories should be vaccinated and Covid posed a real risk to mothers with significant medical conditions so they should be vaccinated, he said.

But should all pregnant women be vaccinated? No, that was a “very big step,” he said, and it could not be extrapolated that there was a need to vaccinate all pregnant women immediately.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Prof McKenna said that “an abundance of caution” was necessary and that he would like to see more data about the safety of vaccinations for pregnant women.

Read More

Women in the north-west report poorer access to post-natal services

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Apr 1, 2021 Sinn Féin deputy First Minister acknowledges impact of royal family
Pregnant woman during medical visit Women in the north-west report poorer access to post-natal services
Vaccination targets doubtful as new advice set to be issued on AstraZeneca Vaccination targets doubtful as new advice set to be issued on AstraZeneca
health
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 7, 2021

People in 21 counties ‘continued to travel further than 10km from their home’

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices