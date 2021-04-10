14 further Covid-19 related deaths and 455 new cases reported

There have been 14 further Covid-19 related deaths and 455 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.
Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 1 occurred in March, 6 occurred in February, and 4 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 72.5 years and the age range was between 55 - 90 years.
The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus now stands at 4,783, while the total case count has risen to 240,643.
Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases.
Of the cases notified today: 212 are men while 237 are women.
Half are under 30 and 77% are under 45.
As of 8am this morning, 208 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 52 were in ICU.
There were 11 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.
The five-day moving average of cases now stands at 438.
As of April 7, a total of 1,018,264 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.
Some 716,636 people have received their first dose, while 301,628 people have received two doses.
