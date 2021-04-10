Man killed, three others injured, following crash in Wexford

A man has died in a single-car crash in Co Wexford.

Emergency services attended the scene on the N25 at Drinagh on the Rosslare Road at around 20 to 2 this morning.

A 25-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, is in hospital with serious injuries.

Two other passengers, a man in his late teens and a woman in her 20s, were treated for minor injuries.

The road is currently closed for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out an examination of the crash site and diversions are in place.

Gardai in Wexford are appealing for witnesses, and particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact them on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

As the car came to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, this matter has been referred to GSOC.